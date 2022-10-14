- added a secret room counter to the Esc menu and a message when you unlock one
- added pixelization filter in the video settings
- fixed door glitch before the Phantom boss
- fixed lighting on level 14
- fixed soft lock on level 14
Chasm: The Rift update for 14 October 2022
Patch #2 (Oct 14, 2022)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update