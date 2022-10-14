 Skip to content

Chasm: The Rift update for 14 October 2022

Patch #2 (Oct 14, 2022)

Share · View all patches · Build 9724893 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added a secret room counter to the Esc menu and a message when you unlock one
  • added pixelization filter in the video settings
  • fixed door glitch before the Phantom boss
  • fixed lighting on level 14
  • fixed soft lock on level 14

