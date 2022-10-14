 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Vector Assault 2 update for 14 October 2022

Vector Assault 2 version 1.0.4 is now out

Share · View all patches · Build 9724780 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue where resolution is not set correctly for first time startup
Fix an issue where using mouse and keyboard wasn't functioning properly
Fixed missing localization text

Changed files in this update

Depot 1691601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link