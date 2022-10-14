Fixed an issue where resolution is not set correctly for first time startup
Fix an issue where using mouse and keyboard wasn't functioning properly
Fixed missing localization text
Vector Assault 2 update for 14 October 2022
Vector Assault 2 version 1.0.4 is now out
Fixed an issue where resolution is not set correctly for first time startup
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update