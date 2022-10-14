 Skip to content

Droneboi 2 update for 14 October 2022

1.1.1

Build 9724753

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Nameplates: Write custom text on vehicles
  • Separator: Destroys itself to separate attached blocks when activated
  • Slab and Pyramid blocks
  • Custom inputs for Magnets
  • Logic input connections are visualized in the Editor
  • Greatly improved Sensor and Logic Gate performance
  • Fullscreen and toggle touch controls setting on PC
  • View PC keybinds setting
  • PC version shows a quit button when in fullscreen
  • Keyboard zooming is smooth
  • Decorative category in the Editor inventory
  • Fixed in-game launchpad preview still being small when using a large vehicle in Sandbox
  • Fixed changelogs sometimes opening one from another version by default

