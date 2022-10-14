- Nameplates: Write custom text on vehicles
- Separator: Destroys itself to separate attached blocks when activated
- Slab and Pyramid blocks
- Custom inputs for Magnets
- Logic input connections are visualized in the Editor
- Greatly improved Sensor and Logic Gate performance
- Fullscreen and toggle touch controls setting on PC
- View PC keybinds setting
- PC version shows a quit button when in fullscreen
- Keyboard zooming is smooth
- Decorative category in the Editor inventory
- Fixed in-game launchpad preview still being small when using a large vehicle in Sandbox
- Fixed changelogs sometimes opening one from another version by default
Droneboi 2 update for 14 October 2022
1.1.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
