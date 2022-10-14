War Brokers v478 Update

War Brokers v478
2022-10-12
- Zombie Halloween begins!
- Battle Royale and Zombie Dead City servers are live!
- Win Zombie mode for fabulous prizes!
- New ability selection for Zombie modes!
- Fixed capture points on City Point and Kitchen
- Fixed ammo types for Auto Pistol and Semi Auto Sniper in Battle Royale and Dead City
- Fix bug where the Tac Shotgun would appear to fire but no bullets would hit
- Fix server connectivity bug
- Semi Auto Sniper slightly buffed.
- Vehicles vs Players rebalanced back to how they used to be.
Changed files in this update