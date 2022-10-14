 Skip to content

War Brokers update for 14 October 2022

War Brokers v478 Update

Build 9724632 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

War Brokers v478
2022-10-12

  • Zombie Halloween begins!
  • Battle Royale and Zombie Dead City servers are live!
  • Win Zombie mode for fabulous prizes!
  • New ability selection for Zombie modes!
  • Fixed capture points on City Point and Kitchen
  • Fixed ammo types for Auto Pistol and Semi Auto Sniper in Battle Royale and Dead City
  • Fix bug where the Tac Shotgun would appear to fire but no bullets would hit
  • Fix server connectivity bug
  • Semi Auto Sniper slightly buffed.
  • Vehicles vs Players rebalanced back to how they used to be.

Changed files in this update

