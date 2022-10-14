 Skip to content

Fueled Up update for 14 October 2022

Patch Notes - Version 1.0.3

Patch Notes - Version 1.0.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Difficulty balance adjustments
  • Reduced the number of asteroids spawned during asteroid showers
  • Reduced starts required for unlocking levels in the third, fourth and fifth chapters
  • Removed dynamic objects from level 1-3 to fix a rare case of them ending up on a button and blocking it
  • Fixed an issue that caused some players with OpenXR installed to not be able to launch the game

Changed files in this update

