- Added 3 Halloween 2022 courses, targets, and FX
- Color option per optical, per weapon
- Collapsible course groups
- Fixed snapper target scoring
- Fixed grass texture bleed
- Fixed hand orientations on all firearms.
- Fixed light intensity of Desert Fox environment to match other environments
- Fixed walking areas in Long Alley 02 and 06
Range is HOT! update for 14 October 2022
Patch Notes v0.59, October 14th, 2022
