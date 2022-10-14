 Skip to content

Range is HOT! update for 14 October 2022

Patch Notes v0.59, October 14th, 2022

Patch Notes v0.59, October 14th, 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added 3 Halloween 2022 courses, targets, and FX
  • Color option per optical, per weapon
  • Collapsible course groups
  • Fixed snapper target scoring
  • Fixed grass texture bleed
  • Fixed hand orientations on all firearms.
  • Fixed light intensity of Desert Fox environment to match other environments
  • Fixed walking areas in Long Alley 02 and 06

