Procemon update for 14 October 2022

Update 1.1.2

Patchnotes
  • Animation: Optimized the generation speeds of many move animations.
  • Animation: Added two new move animations.
  • Fixed: One of the move animations never animates.
  • Fixed: Occasional crash for one of the move animations.

