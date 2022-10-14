- Animation: Optimized the generation speeds of many move animations.
- Animation: Added two new move animations.
- Fixed: One of the move animations never animates.
- Fixed: Occasional crash for one of the move animations.
Procemon update for 14 October 2022
Update 1.1.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
