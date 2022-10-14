Halloween '22! | Hotfix v0.7.1.2

- You can now interact with the lobby cabinets to get a closer view of its contents
- You can now place the bowling pins
- You can now remove your votes on the contract board
- The sunny meadows boilers now have a burning loop sound
- Added a VR option to change between toggle and hold grab type for doors
- Two extra cabinets have been added in the lobby for future trophies
- Added sparkles to the gold apocalypse trophy
- The shop and cabinets in the lobby have been moved, to make access easier for VR players
- Improved lobby ball physics
- The server browser language filter will now default to "Any" instead of your voice language setting to allow you to see all servers by default.
- The “US” region will now say “NA” to match the region selection
- The warning before resetting your save file is now much more obvious
- Text plaques in the collectable cabinets should now be easier to read
- Various bone spawns, ghost orb spawns and AI navigation fixes across all maps
- You can now ready up on a map that you have not unlocked
- The microphone volume bar will now work in the lobby when you are in a server
- Added missing Bleasdale foliage
- The Bone objective will now always count
- Pumpkin stickers will now only show your local progress, and not the hosts
- Loading a custom preset will now update the left and right button properly
- Insurance will no longer say $0 if you click skip
- You can now skip the end game animation whilst your ID card is animating
- Non hosts will now see the bone room in the game stats and when asking Ouija board question
- Halloween event sounds will now accommodate your volume settings
- Having no microphone, will no longer break applying your settings
- A sound will now play correctly when the ghost opens a washing machine door.
- You can no longer get stuck on the corner of the small blue tent in Maple Lodge Campsite
- The EMF reader will no longer get stuck in some cases
- The "most deaths to" stat will now be localized
- The randomizer will no longer select 0 or 50% sanity drain speed
- You will no longer be teleported inside the map if you fall out of the map in Edgefield near the truck
- Newly joined players will no longer get the wrong difficulty
- You will no longer lose the settings for the last game that you played
- Voting a new map now unvotes an already voted map
- Players will no longer stay in lobby when leaving the game
- Unlocking maps and equipment now happens as you unlock them
- All candles will now have the lit sound effect
- Lighting the summoning circle will now drain the correct amount of sanity
- Summoning circle and pumpkin candles can now longer be turned on with left click
- Candles will now blow out if they are on the VR Belt and you walk into heavy rain
- You can no longer see VR players radio when they are dead
- The VR movement direction option will now work
- All of the VR options are now visible
- VR snap turning will now set the correct angle and will now go to 90 degrees
- VR players can now place cameras on tripods if they are not the host
- Equipment placed on the VR Belt will no longer face the wrong way for other players
- VR teleport locomotion can now be used to move around on Sunny Meadows and Camp Woodwind
- You can use teleport locomotion to move into the Halloween event lobby circle
- VR Teleport will now work on the lobby staircase
- VR equipment holding positions will no longer break if they were placed back in the truck
- You can no longer teleport from the Tanglewood garage to the van
- The lobby uv torch will now be rotated correctly when held
- The candle, ghost writing book, video camera and sound sensor will no longer drop to the floor when placed on the VR belt
- Increased performance when inside the building especially when in the wings, courtyard or basement
- Wall crucifixes will now leave scratches on the wall, and interaction photos will now work
- Hiding spot in the utility room now has collision
- Fixed some missing room names
- Wall crucifixes will now give interaction photos
- Some door fingerprints are no longer floating
- The cheese slice will now react to physics correctly
- The bookshelf will now disappear when the hiding spot is blocked, in the female day room
- Objects will no longer get trapped inside the toilet sinks
- Ghosts can no longer spawn on top of tables
- Adjusted the position of the locker blockers in the morgue, so that they don’t clip through the wall or doors
- You can no longer get stuck or be safe from the ghost behind a small bench in the courtyard
Thanks,
