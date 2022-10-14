 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Phasmophobia update for 14 October 2022

Halloween '22! | Hotfix v0.7.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9724093 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • You can now interact with the lobby cabinets to get a closer view of its contents
  • You can now place the bowling pins
  • You can now remove your votes on the contract board
  • The sunny meadows boilers now have a burning loop sound
  • Added a VR option to change between toggle and hold grab type for doors
  • Two extra cabinets have been added in the lobby for future trophies
  • Added sparkles to the gold apocalypse trophy

  • The shop and cabinets in the lobby have been moved, to make access easier for VR players
  • Improved lobby ball physics
  • The server browser language filter will now default to "Any" instead of your voice language setting to allow you to see all servers by default.
  • The “US” region will now say “NA” to match the region selection
  • The warning before resetting your save file is now much more obvious
  • Text plaques in the collectable cabinets should now be easier to read

  • Various bone spawns, ghost orb spawns and AI navigation fixes across all maps
  • You can now ready up on a map that you have not unlocked
  • The microphone volume bar will now work in the lobby when you are in a server
  • Added missing Bleasdale foliage
  • The Bone objective will now always count
  • Pumpkin stickers will now only show your local progress, and not the hosts
  • Loading a custom preset will now update the left and right button properly
  • Insurance will no longer say $0 if you click skip
  • You can now skip the end game animation whilst your ID card is animating
  • Non hosts will now see the bone room in the game stats and when asking Ouija board question
  • Halloween event sounds will now accommodate your volume settings
  • Having no microphone, will no longer break applying your settings
  • A sound will now play correctly when the ghost opens a washing machine door.
  • You can no longer get stuck on the corner of the small blue tent in Maple Lodge Campsite
  • The EMF reader will no longer get stuck in some cases
  • The "most deaths to" stat will now be localized
  • The randomizer will no longer select 0 or 50% sanity drain speed
  • You will no longer be teleported inside the map if you fall out of the map in Edgefield near the truck
  • Newly joined players will no longer get the wrong difficulty
  • You will no longer lose the settings for the last game that you played
  • Voting a new map now unvotes an already voted map
  • Players will no longer stay in lobby when leaving the game
  • Unlocking maps and equipment now happens as you unlock them
  • All candles will now have the lit sound effect
  • Lighting the summoning circle will now drain the correct amount of sanity
  • Summoning circle and pumpkin candles can now longer be turned on with left click
  • Candles will now blow out if they are on the VR Belt and you walk into heavy rain
  • You can no longer see VR players radio when they are dead
  • The VR movement direction option will now work
  • All of the VR options are now visible
  • VR snap turning will now set the correct angle and will now go to 90 degrees
  • VR players can now place cameras on tripods if they are not the host
  • Equipment placed on the VR Belt will no longer face the wrong way for other players
  • VR teleport locomotion can now be used to move around on Sunny Meadows and Camp Woodwind
  • You can use teleport locomotion to move into the Halloween event lobby circle
  • VR Teleport will now work on the lobby staircase
  • VR equipment holding positions will no longer break if they were placed back in the truck
  • You can no longer teleport from the Tanglewood garage to the van
  • The lobby uv torch will now be rotated correctly when held
  • The candle, ghost writing book, video camera and sound sensor will no longer drop to the floor when placed on the VR belt

  • Increased performance when inside the building especially when in the wings, courtyard or basement
  • Wall crucifixes will now leave scratches on the wall, and interaction photos will now work
  • Hiding spot in the utility room now has collision
  • Fixed some missing room names
  • Wall crucifixes will now give interaction photos
  • Some door fingerprints are no longer floating
  • The cheese slice will now react to physics correctly
  • The bookshelf will now disappear when the hiding spot is blocked, in the female day room
  • Objects will no longer get trapped inside the toilet sinks
  • Ghosts can no longer spawn on top of tables
  • Adjusted the position of the locker blockers in the morgue, so that they don’t clip through the wall or doors
  • You can no longer get stuck or be safe from the ghost behind a small bench in the courtyard

If you experience any issues or want to give feedback, please join the official Phasmophobia Discord : https://discord.gg/phasmophobia
Thanks,

The Kinetic Games Team

Changed files in this update

VR_Project Content Depot 739631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link