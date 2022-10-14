- Fixed issue with wrong leaderboard name displayed in all other leaderboards than Normal Draft
- Reduced Pirate Ship health, was set too high in Normal difficulty
- Fixed a bug with some bomb enemies not needing to die to win level
ICEwall update for 14 October 2022
Version 1.0.2: Minor bug fixes and balancing
