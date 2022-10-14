 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ICEwall update for 14 October 2022

Version 1.0.2: Minor bug fixes and balancing

Share · View all patches · Build 9724076 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue with wrong leaderboard name displayed in all other leaderboards than Normal Draft
  • Reduced Pirate Ship health, was set too high in Normal difficulty
  • Fixed a bug with some bomb enemies not needing to die to win level

Changed files in this update

Depot 1835971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link