Nonno Lorenzo update for 14 October 2022

Patch 1.0.9

Patch Notes:

Minor Improvements:

  • Increased wait time before changing slide in cutscenes.
  • Added a new page the tutorial that teaches how to wield your peel.
  • Changed the way the progress interaction bar works. It is now a wheel that fills up and starts to blink green once it hits 100%
  • Removed trailing decimal places if the value was an integer (e.g: 5.00 -> 5).
  • The cursor is now contained within the game window while moving the camera.
  • The action bar will now be deselected by default after you sheathe your pizza peel.
  • Entrance to the high mountain is now more obvious.
  • Orders will now show the time they expire in the order log.
  • The alert indicating a new order will now show which villager it is for.
  • An alert is now shown when an order is expired.
  • Added more detail to the instructions in the first quest.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where the current health of the player could exceed max health when unequipping an item.
  • Fixed an issue where stats that show quantity were showing a percentage increase instead (e.g forage quantity).
  • Fixed an issue where the player becomes unable to interact with objects.

