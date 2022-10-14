Patch 1.0.9

Patch Notes:
Minor Improvements:
- Increased wait time before changing slide in cutscenes.
- Added a new page the tutorial that teaches how to wield your peel.
- Changed the way the progress interaction bar works. It is now a wheel that fills up and starts to blink green once it hits 100%
- Removed trailing decimal places if the value was an integer (e.g: 5.00 -> 5).
- The cursor is now contained within the game window while moving the camera.
- The action bar will now be deselected by default after you sheathe your pizza peel.
- Entrance to the high mountain is now more obvious.
- Orders will now show the time they expire in the order log.
- The alert indicating a new order will now show which villager it is for.
- An alert is now shown when an order is expired.
- Added more detail to the instructions in the first quest.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where the current health of the player could exceed max health when unequipping an item.
- Fixed an issue where stats that show quantity were showing a percentage increase instead (e.g forage quantity).
- Fixed an issue where the player becomes unable to interact with objects.
Changed files in this update