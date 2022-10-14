 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Bits That Saved the Galaxy update for 14 October 2022

Update 10/14/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9723952 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Softlock bug on Euclid Stage 2
  • Added details on Euclid Stage 2
  • Added hidden debug menu

Changed files in this update

The Bits That Saved the Galaxy Content Depot 1535551
  • Loading history…
The Bits That Saved the Galaxy Linux Depot 1535552
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link