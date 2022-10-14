Virtual Sailor NG 9.8.6 is here

Hi Everyone,

I have released today version 9.8.6 of Virtual Sailor NG.

In this version the following changes were made:

Fixed bugs with water foam color updating and rendering.

Foam was not white before, and now it is, also the updating of foam was not consistent and has areas where the sea was all

filled with foam, now it is restored to proper behavior and foam is created at waves crests properly.

Smoother and longer day and night transitions.

Day and night transitions were made more smooth, and lights turn on before night occurs, the sunlight continues to influence the sky

approx 30 minutes after sunset giving the transition a more natural look.

Prevent external windows in fullscreen mode.

External windows can crash a full screen application, this option was removed now, only windowed mode can host external views.

Add option for legacy map colors in map and ECDIS.

I have added this option on the graphics settings screen, it changes the map colors to ECDIS style maps, I personally prefer the new

style but anyone who likes the yellow ECDIS style can set this option now.

Cancel external views when closed.

You can close an external view and it will be cancelled.

Added anchor_lights to Ranger and Sail_Boat.

Many people asked me what effect the anchor lights have, I have added an example in Ranger and Sail_Boat, the addition

of "omni" before the color will make this light an anchor light.

Hope you all enjoy I will also replicated these changes in the Steam version shortly.

Thanks,

Ilan