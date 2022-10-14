- Fire rate and aim taking time are increased for pistols.
- Attack speed of melee weapons is increased.
- The flinching is increased for bullet weapons.
- Reload speed is increased.
- Zombies are less tenacious.
- The web is 3 times thinner!
A Contusion update for 14 October 2022
Update 5: Simple Ease
Patchnotes via Steam Community
