A Contusion update for 14 October 2022

Update 5: Simple Ease

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fire rate and aim taking time are increased for pistols.
  • Attack speed of melee weapons is increased.
  • The flinching is increased for bullet weapons.
  • Reload speed is increased.
  • Zombies are less tenacious.
  • The web is 3 times thinner!

