The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos update for 14 October 2022

Patch 1.5.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9723580 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfix :

  • Fixed softlock at the end of the insult battle if the Dwarf was the leader when starting it
  • Fixed softlock if you choose the skeletons as monsters and a standard trap distribution
  • Fixed softlock while going back to the present in chapter 14 if you have no companion
  • Fixed the avatar's shield not being restaured correctly in some cases
  • Fixed Losax anomaly being able to play while sleeping
  • Fixed Ranger's "Hold positions!" not giving the correct amount of protection in the +30 upgrade
  • Fixed Elf's "B-but, I was going for the eyes!" upgrades not applying the good debuffs
  • Fixed Living legends of the Lands of Fangh not unlocking in some situations (not backwards compatible)
  • Fixed issues in the skilltree after using Elixir of Oblivion
  • Fixed some tooltips
  • Fixed some translation errors
  • Fixed other minor issues

Known issues :

  • In the Petronille fight, there are additionnal characters not participating in the fight. Taunting them softlocks the game.
  • Freezing a Mobile crane while the self-destruct sequence is activated softlocks the game.

Changed files in this update

The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos Content Depot 970831
