Patch 1.5.2

Bugfix :
- Fixed softlock at the end of the insult battle if the Dwarf was the leader when starting it
- Fixed softlock if you choose the skeletons as monsters and a standard trap distribution
- Fixed softlock while going back to the present in chapter 14 if you have no companion
- Fixed the avatar's shield not being restaured correctly in some cases
- Fixed Losax anomaly being able to play while sleeping
- Fixed Ranger's "Hold positions!" not giving the correct amount of protection in the +30 upgrade
- Fixed Elf's "B-but, I was going for the eyes!" upgrades not applying the good debuffs
- Fixed Living legends of the Lands of Fangh not unlocking in some situations (not backwards compatible)
- Fixed issues in the skilltree after using Elixir of Oblivion
- Fixed some tooltips
- Fixed some translation errors
- Fixed other minor issues
Known issues :
- In the Petronille fight, there are additionnal characters not participating in the fight. Taunting them softlocks the game.
- Freezing a Mobile crane while the self-destruct sequence is activated softlocks the game.
