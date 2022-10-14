Changelog v1.0.20

Warning: the changelog contains spoilers!
-
Added option to turn off HDR to settings
-
Some NPCs will have a slight change in voice pitch every time they are reloaded
-
Key insertion and door unlock merged into a single action
-
Chapter 4 - if player destroys privy before exploring, the exploration action will remain active
-
Chapter 7
- Shortened the interval during which Ambrose addresses the player that he is thirsty
- If the player is carrying a waterskin, an arrow appears above the wine barrel
-
Chapter 9 - In the final cutscene, Straw is not holding the torch
-
Chapter 10
- Reduced health for locks on bars
- Some doors don't work highlighting for key insertion, or highlighting other doors
- Fixed sound when using the knocker
-
Chapter 11 - removed one crate from the fortress
-
Chapter 12
- Hynek doesn't run into the hell gate after Lothar but stays standing in front of
- Added new torches to the corridor before the final battle
Changed files in this update