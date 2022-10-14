 Skip to content

1428: Shadows over Silesia update for 14 October 2022

Changelog v1.0.20

Build 9723568

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Warning: the changelog contains spoilers!

  • Added option to turn off HDR to settings

  • Some NPCs will have a slight change in voice pitch every time they are reloaded

  • Key insertion and door unlock merged into a single action

  • Chapter 4 - if player destroys privy before exploring, the exploration action will remain active

  • Chapter 7

    • Shortened the interval during which Ambrose addresses the player that he is thirsty
    • If the player is carrying a waterskin, an arrow appears above the wine barrel

  • Chapter 9 - In the final cutscene, Straw is not holding the torch

  • Chapter 10

    • Reduced health for locks on bars
    • Some doors don't work highlighting for key insertion, or highlighting other doors
    • Fixed sound when using the knocker

  • Chapter 11 - removed one crate from the fortress

  • Chapter 12

    • Hynek doesn't run into the hell gate after Lothar but stays standing in front of
    • Added new torches to the corridor before the final battle

