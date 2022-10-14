 Skip to content

Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate update for 14 October 2022

New players now instantly gain access to passive and pulse

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Pulse level 1 and passives are now on by default (they can still be refunded)

Fixed a bug where sword special would stop autoattack

