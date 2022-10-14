1- Added extra animation to the first map.
2- Puzzles made easy.
3- Final map made easier.
4- Little fixes have been made.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
1- Added extra animation to the first map.
2- Puzzles made easy.
3- Final map made easier.
4- Little fixes have been made.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update