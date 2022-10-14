- Changed player limit to 64
- Fixed Local level folders not being named correctly
- Fixed Local level folder sorting
- Improved network behavior
- Fixed mute menu not working correctly
- Fixed levels not reloading when saving in Editor
- Fixed not being able to join lobbies with many people
Zeepkist update for 14 October 2022
Zeepkist Awesome Alpha - Version 10, Patch 3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
