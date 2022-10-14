 Skip to content

Zeepkist update for 14 October 2022

Zeepkist Awesome Alpha - Version 10, Patch 3

Zeepkist Awesome Alpha - Version 10, Patch 3
Build 9723052

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed player limit to 64
  • Fixed Local level folders not being named correctly
  • Fixed Local level folder sorting
  • Improved network behavior
  • Fixed mute menu not working correctly
  • Fixed levels not reloading when saving in Editor
  • Fixed not being able to join lobbies with many people

