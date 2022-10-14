Cracked Update v1.0.1

- Ghosts from other users can now be chosen from the leaderboard.
- Previously selected ghost is now saved to the next map. ( the nth entry )
- Loading icon UI, when downloading new ghost.
- Tutorial text UI. ( can be opened with the key 'I' or from the pause menu by pressing 'HELP' )
- Fixed hitbox of glowing hot metal.
- Rocket pod activation can now be toggled. (+ fixed some other issues with them)
- Camera start position tweak.
- Door shut sound is now directional.
- Edited the decorations of some maps.
- Some optimization.
Changed files in this update