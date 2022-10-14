 Skip to content

Cracked update for 14 October 2022

Cracked Update v1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9723009 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Ghosts from other users can now be chosen from the leaderboard.
  • Previously selected ghost is now saved to the next map. ( the nth entry )
  • Loading icon UI, when downloading new ghost.
  • Tutorial text UI. ( can be opened with the key 'I' or from the pause menu by pressing 'HELP' )
  • Fixed hitbox of glowing hot metal.
  • Rocket pod activation can now be toggled. (+ fixed some other issues with them)
  • Camera start position tweak.
  • Door shut sound is now directional.
  • Edited the decorations of some maps.
  • Some optimization.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2130750/Cracked/

