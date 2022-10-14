The automatic synthesis of cards becomes an artifact function

- [New function] Choose one of the two initial artifacts, you can choose to automatically synthesize or not automatically synthesize cards
- [New feature] BOSS has an independent artifact drop pool
- [New Artifact] A new artifact for the initial artifact selection: all cards in the hand with the same name as the card [same name] used in the previous round, cost -1
- [New Artifact] Universal new artifact: The synthesized gold card will not return to a normal card after being used
- [New Artifact] Universal New Artifact: When synthesizing a gold card, draw 2 cards
- [New Artifact] Warrior New Artifact: When using a gold card, put two combos into the hand
- [New function] Warrior's BOSS artifact drop pool: Protection Stone, Bloodthirsty Energy, Curse Energy, Exploration Scroll
- [New feature] Mage's BOSS artifact drop pool: Small Blue Bottle, Gorefiend Ring, Rage Staff, Singing Codex
- [New feature] Voidwalker's BOSS artifact drop pool: Hourglass Sword, Time Staff, Heaven and Earth Longevity, Expired Golden Warehouse Medicine
- [Value adjustment] The default artifact of the mage is changed to restore 3 points of mana for every 3 points of HP lost
- [Value adjustment] Freeze cost reduced from 5 to 3
- [Value Adjustment] Frostbolt increased from 2 to 3
- [Value adjustment] The cost of Ice Lance has been reduced from 4 to 3
- [Value adjustment] Imprisonment cost reduced from 3 to 2
- [Value adjustment] The number of mobs in Chapter 1 has been reduced from 8 to 5, and the number of mobs in Chapter 2 has been reduced from 8 to 6
- [Value adjustment] Deleted intermediate primeval stones
- [Numerical adjustment] Mage's Crystal Heart will gain 1 magic shield at the beginning of the round instead of 2
- [Logical optimization] Equipment durability will also be lost when counterattacking
- [Logical optimization] The warrior's artifact - Guardian Blade has added restrictions. The maximum single-time armor acquisition to trigger the artifact is limited to 10 times.
- [Logical optimization] Active skill description replacement
- [BUG Repair] Fix the BUG of the adventure crossing the border
- [Bug Fix] There is a problem with the card synthesis logic, the synthesized gold card is placed on the second character's hand
- [Bug Repair] After entering Chapter 4, you need to confiscate all the previous keys to avoid entering Chapter 4 again in the dungeon of Chapter 4
- [BUG Repair] Fix the bug that the perishable artifact will continue to stack damage
- [BUG fix] The problem that the general artifact disappears after saving
- [BUG fix] Blood adds blood to enemies after cutting the alloy
- [BUG fix] Fix the bug of card round
- [BUG fix] After the boss dies, the spellcasting UI has not been deleted
