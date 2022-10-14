Update 0.5.1

v0.5.1
Campaign
New Level: Queen’s Nest
- To future-proof Titus for a major update later this year the Spyder Queen boss encounter has been moved to its own unique level
- This includes a much improved intro cutscene and some big art updates but the most interesting parts of this change are still under the hood for now
- Look for one final area to explore here in another future update!
Preproduction on Upcoming Campaign Levels
- Planet [REDACTED] is moving steadily through its initial blockout phase
- This Campaign Planet will feature new environmental damage systems and at least one new weapon manufacturer, Vecu Armaments (possibly more…?)
- Planet Sentinel (already playable in Holochamber mode) has completed its Campaign blockout phase and has entered early art and dev testing!
- This penultimate Campaign Planet will feature new enemies not yet seen in Holochamber and a major new weapon manufacturer, Olorun Defense Systems
- (Please note that each of these planets will take several months to fully implement, test, and go live, but this last cycle’s progress represents a major milestone for Phase Four!)
- Watch the Discord channel to stay informed with the latest screenshots and dev news
Spooky Mode
Halloween Event is Active
- The Nova Genesis System will be haunted for the next two weeks
- Core gameplay is unaffected, but watch for secrets and other spooky changes
Characters
-
Juggernaut Skills and Stats Update
Skills
- Based on player feedback we’ve made a major overhaul to Laser Core
- Mobility has been greatly increased (although this will be further adjusted after player testing)
- Damage scales with the Offensive stat and player level, but even the initial output is devastating!
- Updated Overcharge skill Level 2 and and 3 shield regeneration delay to 0.25 seconds
- These changes should seriously improve Juggernaut’s viability in combat
- Share your thoughts and suggest other improvements on our Discord
Character Stats
- Updated shield regeneration delay from 2 to 1.75 seconds
-
Stryker Skills Update
- Updated shield regeneration delay from 2 to 1.75 seconds
- New art for Remote Charge Skill
General Updates and Fixes
Gameplay
- Fixed an issue where the game could become unplayable when three or more players are present
- Solved an issue that would cause a stranded copy of Player 1 to appear at the start of a mission
- The “Level Up!” fanfare will no longer trigger upon loading from a save file
UI
- Streamer window UI testing continues
- Check out twitch.tv/hitscangames to see it in action and offer feedback
Main Menu
- Spooky for Halloween Season
-
Genesis II Station
- Updated the rotation and position for Titus to improve visibility throughout the station
- Improved the collision for the projector in the Archives
- Expanded art in zones still under construction
- Fixed logic causing the System Map to load the wrong campaign sub levels
- Updated Halloween NPC dialogue
Lockjaw Cell Blocks
- Added new structural art to the Distribution Hub area between the Oxygen Generation room and the Military Warehouse
- Added new post processing and screen effects
- Fixed an art error where a floor tile in Y Block had partially vanished
- Known Issue: some minor art streaming errors still exist in Y and Z Blocks on lower floors
Titus
- Updated art throughout the level
- Added new collision on the approach to the CommsNet Tower
- Adjusted staircases throughout the level to get them more flush with the terrain
- Minor dialogue updates
- Added a CommsNet node at Drill Site Five
- Made CommsNet nodes adaptive to player behavior; as the network expands each tower will react
- Updated art in the Site Two Sinkhole for better consistency with the other Drill Sites
- Inserted new cutscenes at various points in the level
- Added vista points throughout the level (these will tie into a future update but have been enabled early)
- Cleaned up navigation volumes in the Broodwatcher chamber
- Updated art, lighting and navigation in and around the Broodwatcher chamber
- Fixed a bug where the player was not spawning in the air when entering the Sinkhole
-
Oterion Jungle
- Updated the loot table for the B3-L1-4L miniboss battle with a consolation prize for non-completionists
-
Oterion Lost City
- Added rain screen effects and post processing
- Added ambient sounds to forested areas
- Fixed a bug where players could fall into an inescapable pit during the final corridor
-
Oterion Ruined Sanctum
- Art streaming optimization should slightly improve framerate and performance throughout the level
- Fixed a serious bug where enemies were spawning at levels up to 15 higher than intended
- Updated the moving platforms to better cascade in difficulty from the beginning to the end in each chamber
- Slightly raised the baseline time that all platforms stay up
- Adjusted some art near the end of the puzzle path sequence to better showcase the guide lines
