👻Give up or Treat!👻 [Give Up TREATMENT Vol.11] is now available!

- The demon must defeat the demon? [Give Up TREATMENT Vol.11] is now updated with 6 new songs! Unlock it to get a Halloween-themed illustration~
- [snooze - wotaku feat. SHIKI] is now added to [Just as Planned]
- Gathering chips by levelling-up to obtain three congratulatory illustrations. Lemme count how much zero are there (｀･ω･)
- The Halloween voice-overs of the RMB will be available for a limited time from Oct 28 to Nov 4. Give candies on both Halloween and Valentine's Day? Halloween equals Valentine's Day(Nod).
- The frame rate is optimized on mobile devices. You can now set the frame rate in [Option - Display].
Changed files in this update