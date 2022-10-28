 Skip to content

Muse Dash update for 28 October 2022

👻Give up or Treat!👻 [Give Up TREATMENT Vol.11] is now available!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. The demon must defeat the demon? [Give Up TREATMENT Vol.11] is now updated with 6 new songs! Unlock it to get a Halloween-themed illustration~
  2. [snooze - wotaku feat. SHIKI] is now added to [Just as Planned]
  3. Gathering chips by levelling-up to obtain three congratulatory illustrations. Lemme count how much zero are there (｀･ω･)
  4. The Halloween voice-overs of the RMB will be available for a limited time from Oct 28 to Nov 4. Give candies on both Halloween and Valentine's Day? Halloween equals Valentine's Day(Nod).
  5. The frame rate is optimized on mobile devices. You can now set the frame rate in [Option - Display].

