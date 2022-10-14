 Skip to content

乡村狂想曲 update for 14 October 2022

Repair

Build 9722664 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes:

  1. Fixed the issue that CG cannot trigger in cows

  2. Fixed root sister-in-law cg not triggering

  3. Fix the widow anomaly

Changed files in this update

Depot 2109461
