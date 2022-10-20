Richman 11 Releases Today! Expert Strategy in 3 mins!

The Richman game series is a long-running monopoly-style video game series that attracts young and old players alike. With over 30 years of history, the latest in the series, Richman 11, continues to innovate the genre by adding new characters, deities, items, online play, etc. Richman 11 officially releases today on Steam. Enjoy a 10% discount within the first week of its release!

Become an Expert Quickly with Zero Difficulty in Richman!

Learning from past experiences as well as considering the fact that more and more new players are discovering Richman games for the first time, Richman 11 has thoughtfully provided a beginner tutorial for new players into the series. If you’ve never played this type of game before, do consider trying out the beginner tutorial located in the upper right corner of the launch page to kickstart your journey in Richman.

The detailed design that goes into each map in this game is the embodiment of the development team’s expertise in this game. After 11 iterations of this game, land occupation markers are now upgraded to cute, chibi-style character dolls and signs. This game features 14 characters, and new players might find it overwhelming to remember them all at once. To alleviate this, the development team thoughtfully created chibi doll versions of these characters to ensure that new players will be able to tell who occupies a certain tile at a glance. Furthermore, the addition of numbered signs in each tile will allow color-blind players to quickly distinguish which building belongs to who in a group of similar buildings, and will also allow players to quickly distinguish their own buildings from their teammates’ in Team Mode.

Richman – A Game That Test Both Strategy and Luck

The most basic gameplay loop in a Monopoly-style game is to buy a land tile, upgrade the buildings on it, and collect rent from said properties. Everyone is very familiar with this, but the Richman series innovated in this genre by introducing different branching routes in its maps, thereby increasing the randomness of each playthrough. In Richman 11, a brand-new trap system has been introduced to certain parts of its maps that will further test the skills of players. Seize the advantage by activating or deactivating these traps in order to force other players land in your land tiles, or to evade the opponents’ tile!

The most thrilling part of the Richman series games is the conflict between players that revolves around seizing large land tiles to build special buildings. For example, a player can use Transformation Cards to transform an opponent’s large tile to become a harmless Public Park, or alternatively use cards like Demolish, Moster Attack, Missiles, and other cards to destroy their buildings. This exciting feature is the forte of the Richman series (It’s basically a friendship-ending simulator). In Richman 11, familiar buildings from previous Richman games like Commercial Centers (Collects a large amount of rent from opponents) and Grand Hotels (Collects little rent, but forces opponent to stay in the hotel for a vacation) continues to make an appearance. In addition, 3 brand-new types of buildings have been added: The new Bookstore grants a chance to obtain a card whenever a teammate leaves a Shop or a Mystery Man. The more teammates you have, the stronger the effect. Tip: Bookstore is an excellent help when challenging the Boss. Meanwhile, the new Energy Center increased the opponent’s cost when they buy cards, and if you stay in the Energy Center, you will obtain a huge amount of income. With this array of exciting new and old buildings, a thrilling building experience awaits you!

Richman 11 releases on Steam on October 20, 11 AM (GMT+8). Don’t miss out on the 10% discount during the first week of release!