- Updates to negative salaries for coaches
- More updates to remove duplicate coaches
- Fixes to recruiting screen
- Misc Tweaks to Depth charts, formation pics, and recruiting screens
Draft Day Sports: College Football 2023 update for 14 October 2022
Version 7.0.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update