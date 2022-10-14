 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Draft Day Sports: College Football 2023 update for 14 October 2022

Version 7.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9722538 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updates to negative salaries for coaches
  • More updates to remove duplicate coaches
  • Fixes to recruiting screen
  • Misc Tweaks to Depth charts, formation pics, and recruiting screens

Changed files in this update

Depot 2116251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link