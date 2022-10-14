V0.1244 - Fixes (Experimental)

Hi all,
Additions
- 'Defence' scenario map now available in custom battles.
Fixes
- Fixed certain graphics settings not being applied in custom battles. This should let the Dunes scenario return to old performance levels with 'Track trail effects' disabled.
- Fixed track roller wheel toggle not functioning.
- Fixed part distance limit not deleting parts loaded from blueprint.
- Fixed battle balance indicator not updating if the designer is exitted with the GUI disabled.
- Unit icon and splash screens are now displayed at full resolution on lower graphics settings.
Changes
- Renamed 'Ultra' graphics setting to 'High'.
- Made GUI transitions less distracting.
- 'Esc' now exits custom battle creation.
- Smoothed out pause menu GUI transitions.

