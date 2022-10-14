 Skip to content

Sprocket update for 14 October 2022

V0.1244 - Fixes (Experimental)

Hi all,

Additions

  • 'Defence' scenario map now available in custom battles.

Fixes

  • Fixed certain graphics settings not being applied in custom battles. This should let the Dunes scenario return to old performance levels with 'Track trail effects' disabled.
  • Fixed track roller wheel toggle not functioning.
  • Fixed part distance limit not deleting parts loaded from blueprint.
  • Fixed battle balance indicator not updating if the designer is exitted with the GUI disabled.
  • Unit icon and splash screens are now displayed at full resolution on lower graphics settings.

Changes

  • Renamed 'Ultra' graphics setting to 'High'.
  • Made GUI transitions less distracting.
  • 'Esc' now exits custom battle creation.
  • Smoothed out pause menu GUI transitions.
  • Hamish

