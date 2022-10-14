[build 760.018] - Wide resolutions support for all HUD’s and UI’s

Added - Support for wide screen resolutions so every UI elements and HUD are visible.

New supported resolutions:

3440 x 1440

3840 x 1080

3840 x 1660

5120 x 1440

5760 x 1080

Added - Support for these following resolution ratios (width/height) (non-wide)

(so every UI elements and HUD are visible)

2:1 (for instance 2110 x 600)

3:2 (for instance 1536 x 1024)

4:3 (for instance 1024 x 768 )

4:5 (for instance 920 x 600)

5:4 (for instance 1280 x 600)

16/10 (for instance 1920 x 1200)

NOTE: if you have a wide monitor that has a resolution that is not supported by this update,

write me by email (or a PM on discord) and specify your resolution. I can add support for it.