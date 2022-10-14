[build 760.018] - Wide resolutions support for all HUD’s and UI’s

Added - Support for wide screen resolutions so every UI elements and HUD are visible.
New supported resolutions:
3440 x 1440
3840 x 1080
3840 x 1660
5120 x 1440
5760 x 1080
Added - Support for these following resolution ratios (width/height) (non-wide)
(so every UI elements and HUD are visible)
2:1 (for instance 2110 x 600)
3:2 (for instance 1536 x 1024)
4:3 (for instance 1024 x 768 )
4:5 (for instance 920 x 600)
5:4 (for instance 1280 x 600)
16/10 (for instance 1920 x 1200)
NOTE: if you have a wide monitor that has a resolution that is not supported by this update,
write me by email (or a PM on discord) and specify your resolution. I can add support for it.
Changed files in this update