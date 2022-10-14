 Skip to content

Super Gosu Cars update for 14 October 2022

Minor game update, with patch notes!

14 October 2022

The full version of the game has been updated. See below for patch notes:

Patch notes 2022-10-14

Game balance

  • Slightly adjusted steering for Tennis Cabriolet.
  • Big Heave is now slightly less wobbly.

Tracks

  • Petrol Plains: Adjusted haybale positions.
  • Snowy Hills: Adjusted haybale positions.

Steam Features

  • Pulling up the Steam Overlay now pauses the game.

Miscellaneous

  • Racer "Derek" is no longer erroneously unlocked by default.
  • Running in the background now pauses the game.

Keep in mind that the game is still in development and bugs and other oddities may be present.
If you encounter anything you don't like (or do like) please let me know!

This update also marks the start of more Steam integration down the line. Let me know which Steam feature you would like to see implemented next. Cloud Saves, Achievements, etc.

Enjoy the update!

Love,
The Developer

