Retro Commander update for 14 October 2022

Update 2.7.66: Bugfix Crashes

Build 9722298 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfix for crashes on 32 bit architectures. Another test-version for Mac OS X to get it working on M1 architectures. Please report back...

