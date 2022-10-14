 Skip to content

Winter's Ankh update for 14 October 2022

Patch 1.022

Patch 1.022 · Build 9722160 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a major bug, you can now proceed from first military clash cutscene to the
second one (parallax was missing)
sorry ;(

