- Fixed a crash in Friendship Furniture when regulars couldn't access certain spots
- Improved pathfinding around larger furniture
- Fixed bug in save game dialogue on Steam Deck
Cat Cafe Manager update for 14 October 2022
Patch 1.2.449: Small bug fixes
