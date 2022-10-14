 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cat Cafe Manager update for 14 October 2022

Patch 1.2.449: Small bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9722147 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a crash in Friendship Furniture when regulars couldn't access certain spots
  • Improved pathfinding around larger furniture
  • Fixed bug in save game dialogue on Steam Deck

Changed files in this update

Windows x64 Depot 1354831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link