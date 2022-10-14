6 Days 'til release of Batora: Lost Haven!

Batora: Lost Haven is just six days away! On October 20, our new action RPG will arrive on console and PC!
Join us on our Discord server to spend this last week together and ease the wait for the release!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Batora: Lost Haven is just six days away! On October 20, our new action RPG will arrive on console and PC!
Join us on our Discord server to spend this last week together and ease the wait for the release!
Changed depots in continuous_dev branch