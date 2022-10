First update after release EA πŸŽ‰

Here's the update log:

πŸ”„ Rebalanced some of the chapter 2 and 3 enemies

πŸ”„ Changed the composition of the enemies in the first chapter – new the enemy composition is a bit more varied

πŸ› Fixed Eject card effects when it dealt zero effect while used with one malfunction card in the deck

πŸ› Fixed an issue when Pincushion minion sometimes dealt damage to itself when attacking

πŸ› Fixed typo in the main menu screen

πŸš€ Improved the performance a bit under the hood, removing unnecessary checks