First update after release EA 🎉
Here's the update log:
🔄 Rebalanced some of the chapter 2 and 3 enemies
🔄 Changed the composition of the enemies in the first chapter – new the enemy composition is a bit more varied
🐛 Fixed Eject card effects when it dealt zero effect while used with one malfunction card in the deck
🐛 Fixed an issue when Pincushion minion sometimes dealt damage to itself when attacking
🐛 Fixed typo in the main menu screen
🚀 Improved the performance a bit under the hood, removing unnecessary checks
