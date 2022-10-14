- Added a new enemy - Thief, this enemy steals items from object containers, strengthen the perimeter guard! The thief was created by competitors in order to annoy the CosmoDoc corporations, so they made him fast, he literally runs, but at the same time he does not know how to fight. He, as a true thief, remains invisible to robots during the theft, however, Leela (the main robot) is able to detect the theft and will be warned in time. Can you catch up with the thief and return the stolen items back, or will you be ambushed?
- Added footstep sounds dependent on the surface on which the characters are walking (sounds added for all robots).
- Added a shadow under the characters to look even better!
- Added effects of dust and other things, depending on the surface on which the characters are walking.
- Work has been done on some sound effects of explosions and shots, sound has been added to the flying plasma
Total Factory update for 14 October 2022
New enemy - Thief and more..
