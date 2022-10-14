 Skip to content

ARRIVAL: ZERO EARTH update for 14 October 2022

Small Patch - 0.9.10 - Boss fight tweaks and small fixes

Build 9721279

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed in 0.9.10:

CHANGES:

  • Return back to the main menu after the game over, instead of starting a new run automatically
  • Don't show the "wishlist" button in the main menu in the full version of the game
  • Change the boss fight, so that after the 4 initial waves of enemies have appeared, the concurrent count for the "extra" enemy waves are capped at 2 (instead of 3), except if the timer runs out
  • [Community Feedback] Make it likely that there is The Podium / Unit Upgrader on the boss fight level
  • [Community Feedback] Remove old text about rotating the camera from the first level tutorial texts

