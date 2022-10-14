Small Patch - 0.9.10 - Boss fight tweaks and small fixes

Changed in 0.9.10:
CHANGES:
- Return back to the main menu after the game over, instead of starting a new run automatically
- Don't show the "wishlist" button in the main menu in the full version of the game
- Change the boss fight, so that after the 4 initial waves of enemies have appeared, the concurrent count for the "extra" enemy waves are capped at 2 (instead of 3), except if the timer runs out
- [Community Feedback] Make it likely that there is The Podium / Unit Upgrader on the boss fight level
- [Community Feedback] Remove old text about rotating the camera from the first level tutorial texts
Changed files in this update