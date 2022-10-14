 Skip to content

Infinimine update for 14 October 2022

Infinimine Ver.27

Build 9721144 · Last edited by Wendy

-Fixed yet another Boss bug
-Fixed All Boss Gate issues
-Increased Amount of Boss blocks required to spawn boss
-Boss ore only spawns in your current progress tier

