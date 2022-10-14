Patch Notes: v 1.0.5.0 (14th October 2022)

Greetings Brewers! 🍻

Another patch overflowing with fixes and improvements. A huge thanks to all the players who have let us know about the issues and given their feedback, and to all those who have left reviews. Your support is massively appreciated by the team.

Improvements

Added Brewing Tips settings to the options menu. These tips can now be turned off, set to advanced only, and also reset

Added a warning when trying to place containers that are too large in the sink

All Brewpedia articles are now available from the start in Free Play mode; this will have no effect on Brewmaster mode, where articles need to be unlocked as before

Improved several recipe images to be visually closer to the beer style

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the “Brewmaster” achievement didn’t unlock

Fixed issue where the “Error Detected” job couldn’t be completed

Fixed an issue where the bonus objective of “Hopping Mad” couldn’t be completed

Fixed an issue where “Off” flavours were sometimes being counted as a flavour for job requirements when they shouldn’t

Fixed issue where the job “Free Spirit” could not be completed (ABV is no longer a critical stat for Belgian-Style Witbier)

Fixed an issue where some Local Brewery unlock achievements were unlocking at the wrong time

Added an improved fix for Kristoff’s final story stage, which involves completing a Very Difficult Ascent job. This should now work retroactively for players who have already completed a valid job. Note that if the objective doesn’t immediately complete, try one of the following: brew a new beer (any will do); open the delivery box; or advance to next season

Numerous text fixes in all languages

Fixed missing Electric Kettle article page in French language

Fixed missing article page in Spanish

Fixed issue where an empty X-ray display could be seen for finished beers (X-ray mode should not be available for finished beers)

Fixed an issue where pounds (lb) would be displayed as ounces (oz) when using Imperial measurements

Fixed a rounding issue when retrieving ingredient weights when using Imperial measurements, which meant that the same value was incorrectly shown when changing the amount

The recipe for English-Style Mild now has the correct image

Fixed issue where connecting pumps in a certain way would result in the pump not working

Fixed a crash when loading a save game after changing language

Fixed a crash that could occur when naming a player-created recipe

Oak barrels are now correctly positioned when placed in the keg racks

Fixed an issue where conditioning containers couldn’t be placed in the keg rack once they were removed

Fixed an issue where binding the left arrow as a secondary input for move left would result in it behaving as move right

Fixed issue where bottle types were incorrectly aligned in the packaging sequence

Fixed issue where the game could fail to launch due to a conflict with VR software

Fixed an issue where the spacebar shortcut failed to work on various dialogue boxes

Fixed an issue where the controller cursor could become misaligned with the on-screen UI

Fixed an issue where CO2 tanks would disappear when placing a keg on a heating mat

Fixed an issue where it was possible to retrieve an infinite number of barrels of the same beer from the cellar

Fixed an issue where the Swap Menu wasn’t working in Free Play Mode when in Build Mode

As always, a massive thank you to everyone for your reviews here on Steam and spreading the word about the game with your friends - as a small team, we really appreciate your support! And as always if you have any questions do let us know here on Steam, or over on our Discord. Have a brewtiful day!