 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Heavyarms Assemble: WWII Playtest update for 14 October 2022

Updated October 14

Share · View all patches · Build 9720916 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Amendments to some laws and regulations
  2. When selecting the same type of decree, there is a bug that no points are displayed
  3. The bug of the officer's entry
  4. Add a button that can open the funeral interface
  5. Added a prompt interface for the completion of research and development
  6. Adjustment of event system data
  7. Some technologies in the early stage no longer need to be unlocked by research and development, and changed to unlock after reaching a certain level
  8. Fixed the bug that the funeral was not held for a long time, causing the dead person to not be unhandled
  9. Fixed the bug that the personnel replenishment event would be triggered again when crossing stages
  10. Fixed the incorrect display of some data in the statistics interface UI
  11. After the construction is completed, the efficiency of some buildings shows abnormal bugs
  12. In the first level of the game, the building function will be disabled when entering the game for the first time, and the building function will be enabled after the bombing
  13. Fixed the bug that people who were seriously injured would die immediately after becoming disabled
  14. Add some sound effects to the big map
    15.Fix the volume bug in battle scene
  15. Change some AI in battle scene
  16. Fix some combat operation bugs
  17. Modify the victory judgment of the city battle on the big map: in the battlefield, if you win by occupying a point, the opponent's participating troops fail and quit the battle. You need to enter the battlefield multiple times to repel all the enemy troops before you can win.
  18. Added function: Before the city battle begins, all troops can leave the battle.
  19. Fixed city facilities and resource production quantity display issues
  20. Modified the battle scene. In the multi-selection state and the single-selection state, the mouse display bug when selecting the attack object

Changed files in this update

Depot 2131591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link