- Amendments to some laws and regulations
- When selecting the same type of decree, there is a bug that no points are displayed
- The bug of the officer's entry
- Add a button that can open the funeral interface
- Added a prompt interface for the completion of research and development
- Adjustment of event system data
- Some technologies in the early stage no longer need to be unlocked by research and development, and changed to unlock after reaching a certain level
- Fixed the bug that the funeral was not held for a long time, causing the dead person to not be unhandled
- Fixed the bug that the personnel replenishment event would be triggered again when crossing stages
- Fixed the incorrect display of some data in the statistics interface UI
- After the construction is completed, the efficiency of some buildings shows abnormal bugs
- In the first level of the game, the building function will be disabled when entering the game for the first time, and the building function will be enabled after the bombing
- Fixed the bug that people who were seriously injured would die immediately after becoming disabled
- Add some sound effects to the big map
15.Fix the volume bug in battle scene
- Change some AI in battle scene
- Fix some combat operation bugs
- Modify the victory judgment of the city battle on the big map: in the battlefield, if you win by occupying a point, the opponent's participating troops fail and quit the battle. You need to enter the battlefield multiple times to repel all the enemy troops before you can win.
- Added function: Before the city battle begins, all troops can leave the battle.
- Fixed city facilities and resource production quantity display issues
- Modified the battle scene. In the multi-selection state and the single-selection state, the mouse display bug when selecting the attack object
Heavyarms Assemble: WWII Playtest update for 14 October 2022
Updated October 14
Patchnotes via Steam Community
