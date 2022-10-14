-알려져있던 박원순 버그를 수정
-알려져있던 문재인 버그를 수정
-분명히 넣은적 없는데 어느순간 들어가있던 노무현 파일 삭제
[0.5 업뎃 예고]
서울맵이 새로운 ost와 함께 찾아옵니다!
