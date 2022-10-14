 Skip to content

活字引擎 update for 14 October 2022

活字引擎3.1.2已更新！语音合成更稳定了！

Share · View all patches · Build 9720753 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

本次更新内容：
1.现在角色的显示名可以输入富文本标签了！这样大家就可以搞彩色的角色名了，加粗斜体字号什么的也都可以改！
2.我为Azure的语音合成购买了更稳定的Key，不会再出现时不时断连的情况了
3.现在立绘位置设置和展示图位置设置可以切换预览用的样式了
4.现在剧本界面的章节选择框不会错乱了
5.现在剧本界面未保存的情况下新建新章节会提示要不要先保存了
6.优化了部分提示文字，现在更不容易出现歧义了
7.修复了其他bug

Changed files in this update

Depot 2124471
