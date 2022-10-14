本次更新内容：
1.现在角色的显示名可以输入富文本标签了！这样大家就可以搞彩色的角色名了，加粗斜体字号什么的也都可以改！
2.我为Azure的语音合成购买了更稳定的Key，不会再出现时不时断连的情况了
3.现在立绘位置设置和展示图位置设置可以切换预览用的样式了
4.现在剧本界面的章节选择框不会错乱了
5.现在剧本界面未保存的情况下新建新章节会提示要不要先保存了
6.优化了部分提示文字，现在更不容易出现歧义了
7.修复了其他bug
活字引擎 update for 14 October 2022
活字引擎3.1.2已更新！语音合成更稳定了！
本次更新内容：
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update