Update localization Chinese
Update localization German
Fixed some bugs
Alina of the Arena update for 14 October 2022
v1.0.1 Update fixed some bugs and localization
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Update localization Chinese
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Alina of the Arena Depot (MacOS) Depot 1668691
- Loading history…
Alina of the Arena Depot (Windows) Depot 1668692
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update