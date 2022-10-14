 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Alina of the Arena update for 14 October 2022

v1.0.1 Update fixed some bugs and localization

Share · View all patches · Build 9720676 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update localization Chinese
Update localization German
Fixed some bugs

Changed files in this update

Alina of the Arena Depot (MacOS) Depot 1668691
  • Loading history…
Alina of the Arena Depot (Windows) Depot 1668692
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link