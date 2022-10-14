Hanyo - Version 1.1.0 Update

Game Improvements
- Improved player hitbox.
- Various quality of life changes to gameplay based on player feedback.
- It is no longer possible to block the boss on the first stage.
- Game file size requirement has been reduced to 1GB.
- Optimized assets and internal management.
- Loading times have been reduced to take ~60% of the time prior to this update.
- The mouse cursor is now hidden.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that could cause the final boss to be invincible.
- The final boss no longer stands on the ground after finishing the battle.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the heavy enemy taking damage in certain scenarios.
- Fixed a combination of inputs that made you exit the game instead of going to the Main Menu.
Additions
- Added disclaimer: The game was made in C++ by students without usage of any pre-existing engines.
Changed files in this update