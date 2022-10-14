 Skip to content

Hanyo update for 14 October 2022

Hanyo - Version 1.1.0 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Game Improvements

  • Improved player hitbox.
  • Various quality of life changes to gameplay based on player feedback.
  • It is no longer possible to block the boss on the first stage.
  • Game file size requirement has been reduced to 1GB.
  • Optimized assets and internal management.
  • Loading times have been reduced to take ~60% of the time prior to this update.
  • The mouse cursor is now hidden.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that could cause the final boss to be invincible.
  • The final boss no longer stands on the ground after finishing the battle.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the heavy enemy taking damage in certain scenarios.
  • Fixed a combination of inputs that made you exit the game instead of going to the Main Menu.

Additions

  • Added disclaimer: The game was made in C++ by students without usage of any pre-existing engines.

Changed files in this update

