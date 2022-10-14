Optimization And Repair

Optimization:
- When the player chooses "sleep till the next day" during the day, if there is a triggering story at night, it will be triggered directly
- Optimize the soil wetting process during watering
- Add rainy weather
- Enriched npc dialogue (added normal NPC dialogue content, added NPC dialogue content after liking)
Bug fixes:
- Fixed the time mouse stuck in the dialog box
- Fixed an issue with re-selecting the first item per use
- Fixed an issue with both the item introduction box and the dialog selection box
Changed files in this update