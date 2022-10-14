 Skip to content

乡村狂想曲 update for 14 October 2022

Optimization And Repair

乡村狂想曲 update for 14 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimization:

  • When the player chooses "sleep till the next day" during the day, if there is a triggering story at night, it will be triggered directly
  • Optimize the soil wetting process during watering
  • Add rainy weather
  • Enriched npc dialogue (added normal NPC dialogue content, added NPC dialogue content after liking)

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed the time mouse stuck in the dialog box
  • Fixed an issue with re-selecting the first item per use
  • Fixed an issue with both the item introduction box and the dialog selection box

