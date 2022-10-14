PATCH NOTES 1.5

NEW Content:
- Hero: Sigh, Swordmaster from the Woods is ready to give a fencing lesson! A first Elf is joining Bloody Efforts! Sigh is a Melee Bruiser, who uses a mighty two-handed sword and enhances Wind to get closer to the enemy! (check Facebook and Discord weekly codes to get the Hero for FREE).
- Custom Mode: Showdown - Apostles fight in short 1 vs 1 Duels. The Winner stays for the next Duel and the Loser goes to the end of the waiting line.
You can create a Showdown in Custom Match and invite up to 3 Friends or AI.
- Appearance Customization: Pointy Ears for your own Elven Creations!
Card Changes:
- Explosion - Bombs that deal less than 8 damage does not Repel anymore.
- Clone - fix Clone name and health bar to look exactly like the original Apostle.
- Barbarian - Barbarians are too barbaric at low Health Levels especially combined with some Immortality boosts. Set the maximum damage bonus at 40 HP left (the bonus won’t be greater below that).
Ability Changes:
- Death Chain - this ability is not very popular (yet), but in some team composition it can be really deadly.
We make it a little more visible for the players and add a sound on play. It should give people more chances to react.
Changes & Bug Fixes:
- All modes - now players will get more experience based on their personal score.
- Legacy of the Gods - fix Lives display bug, which occurred during last patch.
- Client when you choose an Apostle in Band Creator, it is already set with the Skin.
Changed files in this update