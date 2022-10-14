 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Garden Simulator update for 14 October 2022

Hotfix to 1.0.6.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9720399 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello gardening friends!

A small hotfix for today!

Enjoy your garden!

Fixed
  • It was not possible to unlock 70 skill-points because the level-up to level 71 was not working. Also, players will no longer gain experience after reaching level 71.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1403311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link