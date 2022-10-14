v0.30 Many Small Improvements

Changes:
- A mirror in the lobby to change your appearance
- An in-game notification when a new item drops (there are only swords at the moment)
- A dance floor randomly appears in the lobby
- Suggested by Camilleg05: spectating will also cycle through your own player's dead body
- A new voice chat option: "Off & Mute Everyone"
- Music tracks are not random anymore, but cycle through a playlist to avoid having the same tracks play close together
- Fixed a bug where progress files are not listed if there are more than 16
- Character Appearance UI: cycle arrows
- Character Appearance UI: doesn't reset color anymore when changing certain appearances
- Character Appearance UI: textures have names now
Changed files in this update