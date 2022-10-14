 Skip to content

Baka Adventures update for 14 October 2022

v0.30 Many Small Improvements

v0.30 Many Small Improvements

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • A mirror in the lobby to change your appearance
  • An in-game notification when a new item drops (there are only swords at the moment)
  • A dance floor randomly appears in the lobby
  • Suggested by Camilleg05: spectating will also cycle through your own player's dead body
  • A new voice chat option: "Off & Mute Everyone"
  • Music tracks are not random anymore, but cycle through a playlist to avoid having the same tracks play close together
  • Fixed a bug where progress files are not listed if there are more than 16
  • Character Appearance UI: cycle arrows
  • Character Appearance UI: doesn't reset color anymore when changing certain appearances
  • Character Appearance UI: textures have names now

