 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ozymandias update for 14 October 2022

Small bug fixes & improved multiplayer stability

Share · View all patches · Build 9720328 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a 3 mins per turn timer in multiplayer.
  • Fixed various causes of multiplayer desyncs.
  • Added new sounds when your multiplayer game is starting (so you don't miss it).
  • Fixed multiplayer lobby text overlapping in some languages.
  • Turned off Invasion until we can fix it properly.
  • Atlantis will now only spawn when it can be completed.
  • Added some opportunities to the backup category (you can see them a second time in the late game).
  • Fixed a rare blocker in the tutorial, if you complete an opportunity and cannot chose the reward.
  • Fixed 1/2/3/4/5 keyboard shortcuts showing as Num1/Num2/etc in Settings (numpad still works tho).
  • Fix for an untranslated string on demo's load game screen.
  • Fix for unlock maps button in demo going blurry for a second on first hover.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1768281
  • Loading history…
Depot 1768282
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link