- Added a 3 mins per turn timer in multiplayer.
- Fixed various causes of multiplayer desyncs.
- Added new sounds when your multiplayer game is starting (so you don't miss it).
- Fixed multiplayer lobby text overlapping in some languages.
- Turned off Invasion until we can fix it properly.
- Atlantis will now only spawn when it can be completed.
- Added some opportunities to the backup category (you can see them a second time in the late game).
- Fixed a rare blocker in the tutorial, if you complete an opportunity and cannot chose the reward.
- Fixed 1/2/3/4/5 keyboard shortcuts showing as Num1/Num2/etc in Settings (numpad still works tho).
- Fix for an untranslated string on demo's load game screen.
- Fix for unlock maps button in demo going blurry for a second on first hover.
Ozymandias update for 14 October 2022
Small bug fixes & improved multiplayer stability
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update