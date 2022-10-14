Update October 14th

2.0.1
- Add a level leaderboard to improve the interaction between players.
- Add new props: support physical interaction wooden box, spring ball.
- Update the latest level: Reduce the difficulty of some levels of the game and add more scene interaction elements.
- Optimize the performance of props.
- Use the latest cocos 3.6.1 engine release to improve the overall performance.
- Improve the cool feeling of prop interaction.
- Added keyboard support w-a-s-d arrow keys and space support.
- Added gamepad support: switch pro xbox 360 controller.
