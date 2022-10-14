 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

iles update for 14 October 2022

Update October 14th

Share · View all patches · Build 9720135 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2.0.1

  1. Add a level leaderboard to improve the interaction between players.
  2. Add new props: support physical interaction wooden box, spring ball.
  3. Update the latest level: Reduce the difficulty of some levels of the game and add more scene interaction elements.
  4. Optimize the performance of props.
  5. Use the latest cocos 3.6.1 engine release to improve the overall performance.
  6. Improve the cool feeling of prop interaction.
  7. Added keyboard support w-a-s-d arrow keys and space support.
  8. Added gamepad support: switch pro xbox 360 controller.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2001153
  • Loading history…
Depot 2001154
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link