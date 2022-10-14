Release note for 10/14/2022 update

This update adds support for French language. It also adds a few bug fixes and some aesthetic changes.
[General]
- The game now supports French language.
- The title screen visuals have been updated.
- The control screen visuals have been updated.
[Bug fix]
- The game is now paused during gameplay when the Steam overlay is displayed.
- The pause menu is now visible when the game is paused during fade to black.
- The screen size better adapts to the monitor resolution to keep a correct pixel aspect ratio. This avoids some visual glitches on non widescreen (16:9) resolutions.
- Sabertooth tigers shouldn't be floating around anymore in the ruins levels.
Changed files in this update