Nick Reckless in The Curse of the Lost Cause update for 14 October 2022

Release note for 10/14/2022 update

Build 9720102 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update adds support for French language. It also adds a few bug fixes and some aesthetic changes.

[General]

  • The game now supports French language.
  • The title screen visuals have been updated.
  • The control screen visuals have been updated.

[Bug fix]

  • The game is now paused during gameplay when the Steam overlay is displayed.
  • The pause menu is now visible when the game is paused during fade to black.
  • The screen size better adapts to the monitor resolution to keep a correct pixel aspect ratio. This avoids some visual glitches on non widescreen (16:9) resolutions.
  • Sabertooth tigers shouldn't be floating around anymore in the ruins levels.

