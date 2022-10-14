- Fixed the bug of the housing crash
- Fixed the bug where the tag did not take effect
- Some new labels have been added
- You can select whether to enable or disable the emergency
- Fixed the bug of no pay
- The algorithm of land price has been revised and the formula has been optimized to reduce the impact of average price on land price
- The algorithm of partial settlement data is optimized to reduce the probability that the game may get stuck in the later stage
- Some adjustments have been made to the tendency of AI. If AI is more interested in land plots, it will bid more
- At present, we are working hard to produce English translation and model introduction creative workshop. It is expected that it will come out during the next big shift
房地产大亨 update for 14 October 2022
Small patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
虚幻人生：都市炒房大亨 Content Depot 1662141
Changed files in this update